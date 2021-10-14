Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball to contract, clearing path for him to join their G-League team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LiAngelo Ball has been on a path to the G-League; the Charlotte Hornets wanted to be sure he played for their G-League franchise.

To make that happen, the Hornets signed the middle Ball child to a contract on Thursday. Ball will be waived in the coming days, but the Hornets will retain his rights and sign him to a contract to play for their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

LiAngelo Ball is the older brother of Hornets’ franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball. However, this is not a case of pure nepotism.

Ball played well enough in the Las Vegas Summer League to deserve a G-League shot (and maybe a camp invite). He played solid ball and averaged 9.6 points a game while shooting 41.7% from 3 in Vegas, plus had a 16-point game in his Summer League debut. Defensively he with energy, and the effort was there.

Ball will get his shot, and with a little hard work and luck, he could get a call up to join his younger brother on the Hornets this season.