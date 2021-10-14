Celtics suspend Marcus Smart, reportedly for missing flight

The Celtics just made a long-term investment into Marcus Smart. They view him as a leader.
But he’s apparently taking after one of the team’s young players.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Smart missed the team flight to Orlando, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/jsE7GlYFkN
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2021
Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart suspended for violating team rules: "It’s internal. We’ve handled it. He’s remorseful. We hold Marcus to a high standard … Marcus is one of our leaders that we expect a lot from. He understands that. He’s remorseful. Move on from there."
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 14, 2021
As long as this is an isolated incident, this is all pretty minor. Smart made it to Orlando. The veteran missing a preseason game won’t derail his preparation for the season.
If you’re high on the Celtics, there’s no good reason to back off now.