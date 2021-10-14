Celtics suspend Marcus Smart, reportedly for missing flight

By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT
Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
The Celtics just made a long-term investment into Marcus Smart. They view him as a leader.

But he’s apparently taking after one of the team’s young players.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

As long as this is an isolated incident, this is all pretty minor. Smart made it to Orlando. The veteran missing a preseason game won’t derail his preparation for the season.

If you’re high on the Celtics, there’s no good reason to back off now.

