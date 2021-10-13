Check out highlights from first Lakers game for LeBron/Westbrook/Davis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday night, for the first time in the preseason, the Lakers’ big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all shared the court.

And the results… it’s going to take time and patience for these Lakers to come together.

But there were flashes.

Russ and Bron execute the fast break to perfection 💯 pic.twitter.com/VlAzfeuWl8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 13, 2021

Davis – the key to the Lakers’ season — continued a strong preseason and led the Lakers with 20 points in his 30 minutes of play. LeBron scored 17 points in his 26 minutes, while Westbrook filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in 28 minutes of run. Carmelo Anthony also started this game and added 13 points.

Russ with the nice dish to Melo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ub8ZcKvXSq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 13, 2021

However, it wasn’t all smooth: James and Westbrook combined for 11 turnovers.

“That’s to be expected early on when guys are learning each other,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the game, via the Associated Press. “We’re working on getting on the same page with that stuff but it’s the first time they’re playing together. So, I’m more concerned about getting us connected on the defensive end.”

That didn’t go smoothly either, as the Warriors went on to get a 111-96 win behind 18 points from Jordan Poole. The Warriors played this game without Stephen Curry. The Lakers fell to 0-5 this preseason (but don’t read anything into that).

This game — and this entire Lakers’ preseason — has been a reminder that building superteams takes a little time. When LeBron first joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, the Heat struggled out of the gate going 9-8, but eventually reached the Finals that season.

Still, these Lakers had moments showing what could be.

Bron drains it from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4NWFSeLBe5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 13, 2021

The Lakers open the season next Tuesday, Oct. 19, at home against the Warriors.