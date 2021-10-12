Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks out at 2-3 weeks (at least) with fractured left hand

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

Dillon Brooks has become a vital part of the Grizzlies’ foundation, last season averaging 17.2 points a game and shooting 34.4% from 3.

Memphis is going to have to start this season without him. Brooks is going to miss a few weeks due to a hand fracture, the Grizzlies announced.

Brooks being out likely means more Desmond Bane to start the season, which is not bad for the Grizzlies.

Brooks has been battling through an assortment of injuries this offseason and into training camp. He missed eight weeks of work this offseason when he fractured his hand in two places. He has had a sore right thigh that has kept him out of all the Grizzlies preseason games so far.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks v Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies Yves Pons with wild catch block on Gallinari (VIDEO)
“NBA Lane” 75th anniversary video is stacked with current stars,...
Former Nets wing Terrence Williams
18 retired NBA players arrested for allegedly defrauding the NBA health plan