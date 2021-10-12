Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks out at 2-3 weeks (at least) with fractured left hand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dillon Brooks has become a vital part of the Grizzlies’ foundation, last season averaging 17.2 points a game and shooting 34.4% from 3.

Memphis is going to have to start this season without him. Brooks is going to miss a few weeks due to a hand fracture, the Grizzlies announced.

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update on Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/tUhPlESLS6 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 12, 2021

Brooks being out likely means more Desmond Bane to start the season, which is not bad for the Grizzlies.

Brooks has been battling through an assortment of injuries this offseason and into training camp. He missed eight weeks of work this offseason when he fractured his hand in two places. He has had a sore right thigh that has kept him out of all the Grizzlies preseason games so far.