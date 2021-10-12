Clippers sign Terance Mann to two-year, $22M contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Clippers signed Paul George to a 3+1 contract extension last offseason. They signed Kawhi Leonard to a 3+1 deal this summer.

Now, the Clippers lock up the 2019 acquisition who led them into their first conference finals in franchise history.

Terance Mann – the No. 48 pick in the 2019 draft – signed a two-year, $22 million extension.

Mann was already under contract the next two year for a minimum salary, the second season following a team option. Crucially, the Clippers got Mann to agree to the extension beginning in 2023 rather than replacing the team-option season in 2022.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times:

Source confirmed that Clippers wing Terance Mann has agreed to a contract extension (with @MarcJSpears first on the news). Mann's $1.9M option in 2022-23 is now fully guaranteed. Then the extension kicks in: 2023-24: $10,576,923

2024-25: $11,423,077 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) October 12, 2021

Mann bet against himself with a four-year cheap contract as a rookie. Turning 25 next week, he was somewhat pressed to take this team-friendly extension because it’s tough to turn down the first opportunity at such significant money.

Maybe he would’ve gotten more in 2022 or 2023 free agency. He has developed into a helpful wing – an athletic hustle player and solid 3-point shooter.

But there would have been no assurances if Mann rejected this extension.

So, the Clippers get a bargain as they reinforce their supporting cast while waiting for Leonard to return, and Mann gets financial security.