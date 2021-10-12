Clippers sign Terance Mann to two-year, $22M contract extension

By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT
Terance Mann and Paul George in Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Clippers signed Paul George to a 3+1 contract extension last offseason. They signed Kawhi Leonard to a 3+1 deal this summer.

Now, the Clippers lock up the 2019 acquisition who led them into their first conference finals in franchise history.

Terance Mann – the No. 48 pick in the 2019 draft – signed a two-year, $22 million extension.

Mann was already under contract the next two year for a minimum salary, the second season following a team option. Crucially, the Clippers got Mann to agree to the extension beginning in 2023 rather than replacing the team-option season in 2022.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times:

Mann bet against himself with a four-year cheap contract as a rookie. Turning 25 next week, he was somewhat pressed to take this team-friendly extension because it’s tough to turn down the first opportunity at such significant money.

Maybe he would’ve gotten more in 2022 or 2023 free agency. He has developed into a helpful wing – an athletic hustle player and solid 3-point shooter.

But there would have been no assurances if Mann rejected this extension.

So, the Clippers get a bargain as they reinforce their supporting cast while waiting for Leonard to return, and Mann gets financial security.

More on the Clippers

Suns' Deandre Ayton and Kings' Marvin Bagley III at 2018 NBA Draft
Jerry West ‘can’t believe’ Suns, Kings, Hawks didn’t...
Washington Wizards Introduce New Player Shoot
Harrell says Lakers didn’t play to his strengths, looking for bounce...
“NBA Lane” 75th anniversary video is stacked with current stars,...