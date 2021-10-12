Celtics’ Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19, away from team in quarantine

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are already without Jaylen Brown after testing positive for the coronavirus and had to quarantine away from the team.

Now they can add Al Horford to the list — the Celtics announced Horford also has tested positive for COVID and will quarantine away from the team.

Celtics say Al Horford has tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/DTzuE790FT — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 12, 2021

Brown tested positive on Oct. 8 and there is optimism he can be cleared and return in time for opening night on Oct. 20 in New York (he would need two negative tests 24 hours apart).

If Horford tested positive for COVID on Monday or Tuesday of this week, he likely will miss the start of the season even if he is without symptoms.

While this is the preseason and at least the games do not matter yet, the news of two players testing positive sends shivers through a front office and fan base that watched COVID-19 and injuries knock a good team down to a .500 record and the No. 7 seed a year ago. COVID hit star Jayson Tatum particularly hard, he had to use an inhaler to help him breathe right the rest of the season.

The Celtics feel very unlucky right now.

Fortunately for them, there is a lot of season for that to turn around.