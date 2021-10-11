Watch Anthony Davis throw down monster alley-oop against Suns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis — the biggest key to the Lakers’ season — looked more comfortable than he has all preseason in Sunday night’s game against the Suns.

The best evidence of that? Watch Davis finish this alley-oop from Kent Bazemore.

Bazemore lobs it up to AD.. 💥💥💥 LAL/PHX on ESPN pic.twitter.com/YBJtMHUqxA — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2021

Davis would go on to have 19 points on the night on the night.

The Suns would go on to win the game comfortably, 123-94. Chris Paul led the way with 15 points, but this was a preseason game without Devin Booker and LeBron James.