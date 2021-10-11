Watch Anthony Davis throw down monster alley-oop against Suns

Anthony Davis — the biggest key to the Lakers’ season — looked more comfortable than he has all preseason in Sunday night’s game against the Suns.
The best evidence of that? Watch Davis finish this alley-oop from Kent Bazemore.
Bazemore lobs it up to AD.. 💥💥💥
LAL/PHX on ESPN pic.twitter.com/YBJtMHUqxA
— NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2021
Davis would go on to have 19 points on the night on the night.
The Suns would go on to win the game comfortably, 123-94. Chris Paul led the way with 15 points, but this was a preseason game without Devin Booker and LeBron James.