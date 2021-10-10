Grizzlies Yves Pons with wild catch block on Gallinari (VIDEO)

Yves Pons averaged almost two blocks a game last season at Tennessee, which is one of the reasons after he went undrafted last July the Grizzlies picked him up and ultimately gave him a two-way contract.
Those defensive skills are translating to the NBA. But, don’t take my word for it, ask the Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari.
bruhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/gqI70A9Gg8
That is impressive.
The Hawks went on to win the preseason game 91-87 behind 16 points each from John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.