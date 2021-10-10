Grizzlies Yves Pons with wild catch block on Gallinari (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2021, 8:23 AM EDT
Yves Pons averaged almost two blocks a game last season at Tennessee, which is one of the reasons after he went undrafted last July the Grizzlies picked him up and ultimately gave him a two-way contract.

Those defensive skills are translating to the NBA. But, don’t take my word for it, ask the Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari.

That is impressive.

The Hawks went on to win the preseason game 91-87 behind 16 points each from John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

