Watch Stephen Curry drop 30 on Lakers in Warriors’ preseason win

It’s just preseason, the games literally do not matter.

But 30 points is 30 points — Stephen Curry looked in mid-season form against the Lakers Friday night. He threw in five steals to boot. The Warriors also got 28 points from Jordan Poole, who has been red hot this preseason.

This was not vintage bombs-away Curry, he was 3-of-14 from beyond the arc, but like great players do he found other ways to impact the game when his go-to shot wasn’t falling. Instead, Curry attacked the rim and finished.

He got to the free throw line, too, which led to one of the highlights of the night. Curry, a career 90% free throw shooter, missed the first one and was laughing it off, while LeBron James had some fun at his expense.

"Gimme 2, I ain't never seen it!"@KingJames jokes with @StephenCurry30 at the free throw line 😂 pic.twitter.com/h40xS2QQAr — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2021

This game was also Russell Westbrook‘s debut as a Laker but he had a rough night, going 1-of-7 shooting with two points, and six turnovers. It’s only preseason, and we all know Westbrook is better than that, so we’re just moving on and ignoring it. You can be sure the Lakers will.