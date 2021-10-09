Former NBA star J.R. Smith to tee off in first golf tourney for N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut next week as a golfer for North Carolina A&T.
The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.
Support poured in from Smith’s friends and former teammates.
Smith enrolled at N.C. A&T over the summer after 16 seasons in the NBA and joined the golf team as a freshman walk-on. All team golfers must qualify for each tournament in practice unless he has finished first or second in the previous tournament. Smith qualified for next week’s tournament by one stroke.