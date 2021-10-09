Former NBA star J.R. Smith to tee off in first golf tourney for N.C. A&T

Associated PressOct 9, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
THE NORTHERN TRUST - Preview Day 3
Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR
0 Comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut next week as a golfer for North Carolina A&T.

The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.

Support poured in from Smith’s friends and former teammates.

Smith enrolled at N.C. A&T over the summer after 16 seasons in the NBA and joined the golf team as a freshman walk-on. All team golfers must qualify for each tournament in practice unless he has finished first or second in the previous tournament. Smith qualified for next week’s tournament by one stroke.

Check out the latest in our NBA preview series

Mavericks big Kristaps Porzingis
As Mavericks ascend with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis could swing their...
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and draft pick Chris Duarte
Pacers can’t recreate past, but can move forward, with Rick Carlisle
Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks
Mavericks stuck in neutral around Luka Doncic