Celtics’ Jaylen Brown tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining away from team

Celtics’ All-Star wing Jaylen Brown will not play in the team’s preseason game Saturday against Toronto and will miss time the following week testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday. The good news is he is asymptomatic.

Celtics say Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/5ooFayf9ff — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 8, 2021

Depending on when Brown tested positive and if he develops any symptoms, he could be back with the team in time for opening night on Oct. 20 in New York (he will need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart).

Other Celtics players who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine just for coming in close contact with Brown under the NBA’s new protocols for this season. The Celtics have not announced any other positive tests.

When asked if he was vaccinated at media day, Brown danced around the question, opting for the popular with players “it’s a personal choice” answer.

Like every player, Brown was asked at Media Day about being vaccinated. His answer: "I have my own thoughts about it. I respect my teammates’ decisions on things like that. Everyone has their own opinion on it. I think it's a personal choice." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 8, 2021

The Celtics are counting on a big year from a healthy Brown — he is still recovering from a wrist injury — and Jayson Tatum to lift them up the standings and make Boston a postseason threat again. Brown looked sharp in the Celtics’ first preseason game, dropping a game-high 25 points on Orlando.

Last season Brown was an All-Star averaging 24.7 points and six rebounds a game, plus playing strong defense on the perimeter.