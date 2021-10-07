Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Canadian government is allowing the Raptors to return to Toronto.

With strict rules for visiting unvaccinated NBA players.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who breach quarantine in Toronto face criminal offense. Unvaccinated players only able to leave hotel for team activities. Per Canada's Quarantine Act, violations could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2021

This is an example of what Magic forward Jonathan Isaac meant with his objection: “I don’t believe that being unvaccinated means infected or being vaccinated means uninfected.”

Yes, vaccinated people are less likely to contract and spread coronavirus. If they have a rare breakthrough case, vaccinated people are less likely to suffer severe outcomes. The vaccines are safe, highly effective and the best ticket back to normalcy.

But unvaccinated NBA players will be tested regularly for coronavirus. They shouldn’t be permitted to, say, go for a walk outside in Toronto?

There’s a discussion to be had about striking the right balance between public safety and freedom.

The league’s protocols already carry major limitations for unvaccinated players. Those rules – agreed upon between a private business and a union – aren’t enforced through the heavy-handedness of imprisonment and such large fines, though.