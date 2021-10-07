Unvaccinated NBA players visiting Toronto Raptors face prison if leaving hotel beyond team activities

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2021, 10:17 AM EDT
Passengers arriving on international flights go through COVID-19 testing at terminal 3 in Toronto
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
The Canadian government is allowing the Raptors to return to Toronto.

With strict rules for visiting unvaccinated NBA players.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is an example of what Magic forward Jonathan Isaac meant with his objection: “I don’t believe that being unvaccinated means infected or being vaccinated means uninfected.”

Yes, vaccinated people are less likely to contract and spread coronavirus. If they have a rare breakthrough case, vaccinated people are less likely to suffer severe outcomes. The vaccines are safe, highly effective and the best ticket back to normalcy.

But unvaccinated NBA players will be tested regularly for coronavirus. They shouldn’t be permitted to, say, go for a walk outside in Toronto?

There’s a discussion to be had about striking the right balance between public safety and freedom.

The league’s protocols already carry major limitations for unvaccinated players. Those rules – agreed upon between a private business and a union – aren’t enforced through the heavy-handedness of imprisonment and such large fines, though.

