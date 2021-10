Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is the NBA’s 75th anniversary season, and with it the NBA will release a list of the 75 greatest players in basketball history.

Many of them are in the “NBA Lane” video, starring Michael B. Jordan (who also produced the spot).

No wonder this video was going viral on Thursday; it is a lot of fun and a well-made promo.