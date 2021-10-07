Clippers’ rookie point Preston to miss most of season following foot surgery

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Clippers snapped up Jason Preston early in the second round of last June’s draft, trading into the draft to get the point guard out of Ohio. At Summer League, he averaged 9 points and 4.8 assists a game, and his passing was impressive enough for the Clippers to give him a three-year contract (two guaranteed).

Unfortunately, Preston will miss most of this season following foot surgery this week, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Preston himself.

Preston injured his foot in a workout before training camp opened and has not participated in practices or games.

Preston remains a development project who was not going to see the court much for the Clippers this season, with Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe at the point, and Paul George handling a lot of the playmaking duties anyway.

