In 2011, Terrence Williams called on the NBA players’ union to approve a Collective Bargaining Agreement that would implement funding retired players’ health benefits (a plan later expanded through a subsequent CBA).

A decade later, Williams has been charged in New York federal court as the alleged ringleader of a scheme involving 17 other retired NBA players to defraud the NBA’s benefit plan.

Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter of NBC New York:

According to the grand jury indictment, the defendants allegedly engaged in a widespread scheme from at least 2017 up to around 2020 to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan by submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services that were never actually rendered. Those allegedly fraudulent claims totaled about $3.9 million, from which the defendants got about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds, the indictment alleges. Williams allegedly orchestrated the years-long scheme and recruited other NBA health plan participants to assist by offering them fake invoices to support their allegedly false health plan claims. He is accused of receiving kickback payments totaling at least $230,000 in return for providing the alleged false documentation.

Some of the players charged include:

– Milt Palacio

– Sebastian Telfair

– Antoine Wright

– Darius Miles

– Ruben Patterson

– Eddie Robinson

– Gregory Smith

– Glen Davis

– Jamario Moon (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2021