Report: NBA won’t randomly test for marijuana this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
NBA 75th anniversary logo
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
0 Comments

The NBA didn’t test for marijuana during its coronavirus hiatus. Didn’t test for marijuana in the bubble. Didn’t test for marijuana last season, either.

And won’t randomly test for marijuana this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

It’s hard to envision the NBA ever randomly testing for marijuana again.

Usage was already fairly common among players. The drug is becoming increasingly legalized in the United States.

As momentum moves one direction both nationally and within the league, the NBA seems unlikely to take what’d now become the drastic step of reimplementing random testing.

In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if the next Collective Bargaining Agreement doesn’t even include marijuana among prohibited substances. That’d spare players whose marijuana usage or possession is detected in ways other than testing from league punishment. Though the NBA can currently still do targeted testing of players with a previous marijuana violation, a CBA change could treat marijuana like alcohol.

Check out the latest in our season preview series

Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry in Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans offseason a letdown
2021 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers - Game Six
After breaking decade-long playoff drought with NBA Finals run, Suns still...
Heat guard Kyle Lowry
Determined to win, Heat lock in determined vets