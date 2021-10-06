Grizzlies game evacuated, Bucks pack up, Grizzlies want to play, game ended

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The exhibition game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies was suspended after three quarters Tuesday night when a fire alarm went off, leading to evacuation of FedExForum.

At the time of the delay, the Grizzlies were leading 87-77 in the preseason opener for both teams.

Officials said the problem was a false alarm caused by a sprinkler in a non-public area. The delay was slightly more than an hour after the alarm sounded and the game was called.

“With the lengthy delay, the league, in consultation with the Bucks and the Grizzlies, has determined not to complete the game in the interest of player safety,” the NBA announced.

All of the fans were cleared from the building when the alarm sounded as officials tried to determine the next move. At one point, not long after the teams left the floor, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer headed across the court, suitcase in tow. Little-by-little other Bucks players and staff members, some carrying pans of food for the postgame meal, headed out of the building.

Jessica Benson of the Grizzlies:

Mike Budenholzer just rolled his suitcase across the court and said “time to go home.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AdCdOvuLkv — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) October 6, 2021

Khris Middleton and his wings are outta here. pic.twitter.com/eGY7F6i3lO — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) October 6, 2021

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

I asked Jrue Holiday, who is carrying a tray of Gus’ chicken to the bus, if the game is canceled. ‘I’m gonna go ahead and say yes, as they have us evacuating. But I haven’t heard anything.’ — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 6, 2021

Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian:

All of the Bucks players are leaving. This baby is over, unless the Grizzlies want to get a scrimmage in on TNT. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) October 6, 2021

Word is now that they want this game to happen. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) October 6, 2021

Though the Bucks waited until the official word before leaving, it was questionable after the significant delay whether the teams would return given what it would take for players to get ready for another 12 minutes of basketball.

“A very unique experience tonight,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “No one could have foreshadowed that that would have happened. Great collaboration between both teams and the league. A lot of dialogue. And it was definitely unique.”