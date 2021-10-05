PBT Podcast: Talking Steve Kerr with Scott Howard-Cooper

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steve Kerr is soon expected to be named the USA Basketball head coach, succeeding Gregg Popovich. But Kerr’s journey to this place is unlike any other.

Kerr was barely recruited out of high school as a player, ended up becoming a legend at Arizona under Lute Olsen, and went from being a second-round NBA pick to 15 years in the league, five rings, and a black eye from a punch from Michael Jordan. Kerr’s life was not easy — terrorists assassinated his father while Kerr was in college — but he also had some breaks and took full advantage of them.

In this latest PBT Podcast, we talk about all of that with Scott Howard Cooper, the man who literally wrote the book on Kerr, which is available now, Steve Kerr: A Life.

