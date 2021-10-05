No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to miss time after rolling ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Detroit is going to give the keys to the offense to No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and let him learn on the job.

But that plan took a slight detour when Cunningham tweaked his ankle. The initial report last Friday — via Rod Beard of the Detroit News — made it sound like nothing and that Cunningham would play in the team’s preseason opener Oct. 6 (Wednesday).

#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham has a turned ankle, but it's "very mild. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) October 1, 2021

Turns out it’s a little more serious than that, and the Pistons are understandably being cautious. Cunningham has yet to come back to practice and it’s not clear when he will.

#Pistons Dwane Casey says there's no timeline on Cade Cunningham's return from his ankle injury. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) October 4, 2021

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningahm's ankle: "There's not a timeline right now, so they're just being cautious with it, is what the medical people are saying. So, I'm going with their (word)." Cade has done light shooting drills and the #Pistons open preseason Wednesday. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) October 4, 2021

Ankles are easy to re-injure and make worse if not fully healed when a player returns, so the Pistons are wise to be cautious with Cunningham. They don’t want this to linger, and these are just preseason games.

Cunningham averaged 18.7 points a game and shot 50% from 3 in his three Summer League games, hitting seven threes in one game there. Cunningham showed flashes in Las Vegas of why he was the No. 1 overall pick, but the style of play there — a glorified pickup game with primarily non-NBA level players — did not suit his game.

It just will be a little longer before we see him in actual NBA action.