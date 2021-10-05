Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving – away from the Nets and appearing on a video call due to New York prohibiting unvaccinated players from team activities within the city – said during Brooklyn’s media day: “I know that I’ll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates as one of the leaders on the team.”

After opening training camp in San Diego, where there’s no such mandate, the Nets returned to Brooklyn. Irving did not practice today.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

Kyrie Irving did not practice with the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday as the point guard is unable to practice or play in New York under the city’s COVID-19 vaccination protocols.

Nash was asked whether there has been any consideration of moving the team’s practices outside of New York City to have Irving be able to participate. “No, this is our home, this is where we’re going to practice and we have almost a whole group,” Nash said.

So, through Nets coach Steve Nash, we’ve found a limit of how much the Nets will cater to their stars.

Players who miss games due to local vaccine mandates are subject to reduced salaries. Presumably, Brooklyn could also fine Irving for missing practice. But the team has been amenable to his absences, even prolonged ones.

At media day, Irving also said: “I know that the focus has to be at an all-time high, no distractions. And this is the last thing I wanted to create was more distractions or more hoopla or more drama around this.”

Yet, the distraction, hoopla and drama continue.