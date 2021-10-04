Watch Jayson Tatum get up, throw down dunk over Wendell Carter Jr.

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT
Jayson Tatum enters this season with a gold medal bounce following the Olympics — and Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. found out the hard way.

In the year’s first preseason game, Tatum showed off some good footwork then threw it down over Carter.

Tatum finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in a limited 25 minutes in the opener. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 25 points, and Boston got the 98-97 win in the end.

