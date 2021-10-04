Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lakers star LeBron James revealed he got vaccinated against coronavirus – but wouldn’t publicly encourage others to do so.

Celtics center Enes Kanter, via CNN:

When I heard it, I was very disappointed. And it’s ridiculous. Obviously, LeBron James, he’s one of the faces of the league. And he should be the first one to go out there and say, “Listen, everyone, I got the vaccine, and I’m encouraging everyone – my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans, all sport the fans – are just going out, get this vaccine so we can save other lives.” So, when I heard that, I just couldn’t believe it. But I hope he could educate himself about this vaccination and inspire and encourage other people around him.

It’d be nice if LeBron used his platform to espouse the value of vaccination. Vaccinated people are less likely to contract and spread coronavirus. If they get a rare breakthrough infection, vaccinated people are less likely to suffer severe outcomes. As someone who was initially skeptical of vaccination, LeBron could provide valuable perspective.

But he’s under no obligation to do so.

Sometimes, LeBron frustratingly sits out issues that seem like they’d be important to him based on other causes he supports. And he has crossed the line of telling others not to speak on issues.

Yet, LeBron can say – or not say – what he wants.

Unless LeBron changes his mind, Kanter must once again live with the disappointment of not getting the desired response from LeBron.