Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Andrew Wiggins was defiant at media day when talking about his vaccination status, even if it was going to cost him more than $350,000 for every home game he had to miss.

Maybe it was the money, maybe the peer pressure from teammates, maybe it was a change of heart because of family and friends, but Wiggins has gotten the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Sunday.

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has gotten vaccinated. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 3, 2021

Wiggins will be available for all Warriors home games and will play in the team’s preseason game at Portland Monday, Kerr added.

This is good news for the Warriors, who need the best of Wiggins until Klay Thompson returns from injury sometime around Christmas or into January.

It’s better news for the Wiggins, who now is less likely to suffer severe reactions to the virus, need hospitalization, and is less likely to pass the virus on to others.

About 95% of NBA players are vaccinated, and that number has been climbing in recent weeks. That still leaves roughly two dozen unvaccinated players around the league, a few of them high-profile players such as Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal. Others are players fighting for roster spots in training camp, such as the Mavericks’ Trey Burke.