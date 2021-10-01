PBT Podcast: NBA and coronavirus vaccination

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac and Wizards guard Bradley Beal said plenty about coronavirus vaccines.

As Kent Bazemore showed, there’s value in engaging on the topic with people who aren’t vaccinated.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Cassie Scarfone – an infection preventionist and registered nurse in critical care with a masters in epidemiology from the University of Michigan School of Public Health – discuss vaccination within the NBA and the league’s coronavirus policies:

Listen here.