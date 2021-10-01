Jazz wing Rudy Gay to miss training camp following foot surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jazz face a lot of pressure heading into this season, but one of the reasons for optimism is the addition of a versatile, experienced, strong defensive wing in Rudy Gay to the mix.

Except Utah will not see Gay on the court until early in the season as he recovers from offseason foot surgery, as reported by Eric Walden at the Salt Lake Tribune this week.

Bojan Bogdanovic has minor shoulder soreness and has been a limited participant. Could play if it was the regular season.

Rudy Gay had minor surgery on his left heel at the end of the last season and will miss the preseason. He is expected back early in the season. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) September 30, 2021

Gay, 35, averaged 11.4 points a game, shooting 38.1% from 3 last season for the Spurs (he spent the previous four seasons in San Antonio). Utah needs Gay more as a perimeter defender — he is a long, versatile defender who can guard a few positions well and is strong on the glass. He should be a great fit in Utah.

The Jazz will be fine without Gay to start the season; they have a strong core of veterans returning and will be one of the top teams in the West. They have all season to get Gay in the fold; when they need him most is in the playoffs, where the Jazz season really will be judged.