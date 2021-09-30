Report: Warriors’ Steve Kerr likely next Team USA coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Grant Hill discusses his vision for Team USA, one thing stands out: He’s particularly attune to how much international basketball differs from the NBA.

Think Warriors coach Steve Kerr – who talked extensively about adapting to modern players’ habits, thinks young basketball players should also play soccer and worked as an assistant under Gregg Popovich for the 2019 World Cup and Tokyo Olympics – also grasps that?

Marc Stein:

Golden State's Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as head coach for the USA Basketball senior men's national team, league sources say. Full coverage via my Substack here: https://t.co/81Yto7V3Zb — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 30, 2021

Team USA players grumbled about Popovich’s offense in Tokyo. Stars – who are essential to the U.S. winning gold – might take issue with Kerr’s egalitarian scheme.

But Kerr has cachet after guiding Golden State to three NBA titles. That’ll go a long way, especially if the Warriors remain strong the next few years. Plus, Kerr might have enough talent with Team USA that his offensive system is ideal, anyway.

Kerr also has a great connection with one player who might play in the 2024 Paris Games.