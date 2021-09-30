Report: Warriors’ Steve Kerr likely next Team USA coach

By Dan FeldmanSep 30, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr with Team USA
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
When Grant Hill discusses his vision for Team USA, one thing stands out: He’s particularly attune to how much international basketball differs from the NBA.

Think Warriors coach Steve Kerr – who talked extensively about adapting to modern players’ habits, thinks young basketball players should also play soccer and worked as an assistant under Gregg Popovich for the 2019 World Cup and Tokyo Olympics – also grasps that?

Marc Stein:

Team USA players grumbled about Popovich’s offense in Tokyo. Stars – who are essential to the U.S. winning goldmight take issue with Kerr’s egalitarian scheme.

But Kerr has cachet after guiding Golden State to three NBA titles. That’ll go a long way, especially if the Warriors remain strong the next few years. Plus, Kerr might have enough talent with Team USA that his offensive system is ideal, anyway.

Kerr also has a great connection with one player who might play in the 2024 Paris Games.

