Kevin Porter Jr.: Rockets ‘saved my life, potentially’

Kevin Porter Jr. slipped to the No. 30 pick – far below what his talent suggested – in the 2019 draft, going to the Cavaliers. And he had to take a discount on his rookie-scale contract to go even that high. He got suspended for bumping a referee and showed inattentiveness. He was arrested on a weapons charge (that was later dropped). He missed the start of last season due to personal issues. He threw a food-throwing tantrum in Cleveland’s locker room. The Cavs traded him to the Rockets for little return last season.

In Houston, Porter broke out on the court.

Porter, via Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle:

“This organization saved my life, potentially,” Porter Jr., said at the team’s media day on Monday. “I just love being here and I want to be here for a while. I needed a new scenery and they picked me up when I was down.”

“They gave me love and confidence in myself, and motivation to become a better player and person,” Porter Jr., said. “They’ve invested a lot in me, and I try to give them my all to repay them in some way.”

This sounds like Reggie Jackson with the Clippers. Except Jackson didn’t say “potentially.”

Porter got fined for a strip-club incident while with the Rockets. The 21-year-old still has so much of his course to chart.

But it’s awesome Porter has found playing for Houston so meaningful so far.