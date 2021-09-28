Ja Morant says he wants $1 million to participate in Dunk Contest

Ja Morant can dunk with the best of them in the league — he is throwing off-the-backboard passes to himself in-game for slams.

So are we going to see Morant in the All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest? Nah. Not unless the league wants to give him $1 million to do it, he told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report in an interview. He doesn’t trust the judging.

Ja Morant tells @taylorrooks that he needs $1 MILLION to do the NBA Dunk Contest Watch the full episode: https://t.co/sZ1uTFyB3I pic.twitter.com/z2VLoweoen — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2021

Morant makes one very valid point: We are so jaded, so numb to great dunks because we see so many in games now, and they become the focus of social media highlights that we don’t appreciate what the great dunkers do in the Dunk Contest. Guys are throwing down wild dunks in the contest that often get a shrug from fans at home because people feel like they’ve seen better on Instagram three days before.

It sucks not to have a talent like Morant in the Dunk Contest, but he is not alone among the top young players in wanting to put himself out there and subject himself to inconsistent judging and national scrutiny. Unless you want to give him $1 million.