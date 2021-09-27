Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said he wouldn’t get vaccinated unless forced.

Well, San Francisco is requiring Golden State players to be vaccinated to play home games and even participate in team practices. The NBA denied Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption.

Where does Wiggins stand now?

NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Anything that has to do with my status, vaccination. I’m going to keep it personal and private.” -Andrew Wiggins on his vaccination status pic.twitter.com/94GXaVGkMl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 27, 2021

Wiggins says his "back is definitely against the wall" but will keep fighting for what he believes is right in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/HMVkDeOId1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 27, 2021

Wiggins:

I’m just going to keep all that private right now.

Again, anything that has to do with my status, vaccination, I’m just going to keep that private. It’s a personal matter, so I’m going to keep it personal and private.

Back is definitely against the wall. But I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe. And whether it’s one thing or another, get a vaccination or not get a vaccination, who knows? I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe and what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other and vice versa.

It’s just none of your business is what it comes down to. I don’t ask you guys about your beliefs. I don’t ask you guys what you think is right or wrong. We’re different people. It’d be like parenting. Some people shed their beliefs onto their children. Some people let their children grow up and believe what they want to believe. Who are you guys where I have to explain what I believe or what’s right or what’s wrong?

Vaccinated people are less likely to contract and spread coronavirus. If they have a rare breakthrough case, vaccinated people are less likely to have severe outcomes.

Any mandate ought to be balanced with people’s sincerely held religious beliefs.

However, no major organized religion has objected to coronavirus vaccines. And Wiggins obviously isn’t sharing his specific reluctance.