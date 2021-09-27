Spencer Dinwiddie tried to buy Wizards’ jersey patch ad, but league rejected idea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This offseason, when the Wizards’ jersey patch advertising deal with Geico expired, they had a new suitor step right up:

Spencer Dinwiddie.

The same player Washington signed to a three-year, $62 million contract this offseason. Dinwiddie wanted to promote his Calaxy App, but the league shot the deal down, according to Dinwiddie himself. Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington had the Tweet.

Spencer Dinwiddie says he tried to buy the Wizards' jersey patch before this season to advertise crypto currency. The price was $12M and he was willing to pay, but the league wouldn't let him. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) September 27, 2021

I can confirm this message. @CalaxyApp would’ve looked so dope on MSE family https://t.co/suxb0MWEKM — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 27, 2021

Dinwiddie is creative, he wanted to use his contract as an investment vehicle, but the NBA shot that down. Instead, he has a $1 bonus on this contract if the Wizards win the championship (that is officially listed as an “unlikely” incentive, which might be putting it kindly).

The Wizards are still looking for their patch sponsor for this season.