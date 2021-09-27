Spencer Dinwiddie tried to buy Wizards’ jersey patch ad, but league rejected idea

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

This offseason, when the Wizards’ jersey patch advertising deal with Geico expired, they had a new suitor step right up:

Spencer Dinwiddie.

The same player Washington signed to a three-year, $62 million contract this offseason. Dinwiddie wanted to promote his Calaxy App, but the league shot the deal down, according to Dinwiddie himself. Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington had the Tweet.

Dinwiddie is creative, he wanted to use his contract as an investment vehicle, but the NBA shot that down. Instead, he has a $1 bonus on this contract if the Wizards win the championship (that is officially listed as an “unlikely” incentive, which might be putting it kindly).

The Wizards are still looking for their patch sponsor for this season.

Check out more on the Wizards

Wizards star Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal on coronavirus vaccine: ‘It’s funny that it only...
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal with Wizards
Report: Russell Westbrook urged Bradley Beal to request trade from Wizards
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Argentina v Japan
Wizards’ Hachimura will miss start of training camp for personal reasons