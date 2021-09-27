Report: Devin Booker confirms he has COVID-19, says he will return soon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All the Phoenix Suns organization can and would say is Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp due to being in health and safety protocols. That left questions.

Booker himself filled in the gaps, saying on his Twitch account that he does have COVID-19, reports Kellan Olson of arizonasports.com (where he runs Empire of the Suns). (Hat tip Hoopshype.)

Devin Booker on his Twitch stream (https://t.co/tm4EgGPJBg) confirms he has COVID-19. Said it has been about a week and he'll be back in no time. He said he's straight right now and the worst part is no taste and smell. He did not want to say if he has been vaccinated or not. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) September 27, 2021

Booker, a two-time All-Star, is a critical part of the Suns’ plans to defend its Western Conference championship. Booker averaged 25.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game last season, then upped his game in the playoffs and averaged 27.3 points a night. This summer, he also earned a gold medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Booker will miss media day on Monday with his Suns teammates and the start of training camp on Tuesday. There is no official timetable for his return, although he believes it will not be long.