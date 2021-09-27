Report: Devin Booker confirms he has COVID-19, says he will return soon

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

All the Phoenix Suns organization can and would say is Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp due to being in health and safety protocols. That left questions.

Booker himself filled in the gaps, saying on his Twitch account that he does have COVID-19, reports Kellan Olson of arizonasports.com (where he runs Empire of the Suns). (Hat tip Hoopshype.)

Booker, a two-time All-Star, is a critical part of the Suns’ plans to defend its Western Conference championship. Booker averaged 25.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game last season, then upped his game in the playoffs and averaged 27.3 points a night. This summer, he also earned a gold medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Booker will miss media day on Monday with his Suns teammates and the start of training camp on Tuesday. There is no official timetable for his return, although he believes it will not be long.

Check out more on the Suns

2021 NBA Playoffs - LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns
Suns’ Booker to miss start of training camp due to health, safety protocols
32nd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular
Update: Ceballos says he is home after COVID battle had him in ICU
Suns star Chris Paul
Outlook in Phoenix still sunny with Chris Paul returning to Suns