By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2021, 12:09 PM EDT
Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
The Pelicans have one season to impress Zion Williamson, who might not be content in New Orleans, before he becomes eligible for a contract extension.

The year is getting off on a broke foot.

Williamson is out after fracturing his right foot before summer league then undergoing surgery, Pelicans lead executive David Griffin revealed today. Griffin called Williamson returning by the start of the regular season “our hope and our view.”

Pelicans:

Griffin handling a Williamson injury – what could go wrong?

Led by Williamson, New Orleans looks like a borderline postseason team. If he’s hampered at all during the season, that’d be a major setback.

Heck, Williamson losing an offseason of training is significant. He improved so much last year. But it’s tough to keep that momentum going when sidelined so long.

