Suns’ Booker to miss start of training camp due to health, safety protocols

Devin Booker will miss Suns’ media day Monday and will be out for the start of training camp due to health and safety protocols, the team announced Sunday.

The team said it would have no further comment until Booker is set to return to practice. It is not known if Booker tested positive for the virus or if this is due to contact tracing. It is also not confirmed whether or not Booker is vaccinated (he likely is, there were reports during last year’s playoffs that the entire Suns’ team was vaccinated, but that is not officially announced or confirmed by the league).

The Suns had a vaccinated Chris Paul have to miss the first two games of the Western Conference Finals after testing positive for COVID-19.

Last season Booker averaged 25.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game — 27.3 points per game in the playoffs, with two 40-point games in the Finals — helping lead Phoenix to the NBA Finals. Booker then boarded a flight to Tokyo and helped Team USA win gold in the Olympics.

Booker and the Suns are looking to build on that postseason and make a return to the NBA’s biggest stage, which will not be easy in a deep West.