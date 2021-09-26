Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “We are more alike than people would guess”

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green have clashed. Most recently, Green and Kevin Durant threw Kerr and Warriors management under the bus for the handling of their in-game argument. Kerr has been frustrated with Green’s emotions on the court at times. Kerr and Green have clashed so many times at practice Stephen Curry finds it amusing. The relationship between the Warriors’ coach and their emotional on-court leader can run hot and cold.

Kerr told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on his podcast “The TK Show” it’s because they are so alike (hat tip Taylor Wirth at NBC Sports Bay Area).

“We both have the ability to snap, to completely lose our minds. We are more alike than people would guess. I think the competitive fire inside us is in fact, very similar. It drives us, it’s what drove me from the time I was a little kid to know, it’s what’s driven Draymond and that competitiveness is always going to drive us… “It’s a part of who we are organizationally, it’s a part of who we are individually and it’s something I look at and am thankful every day I’m able to go to war with Draymond Green.”

The men have had their touching moments as well. This summer, Green was a player and Kerr was a coach on the Team USA squad that won gold in the Tokyo Olympics. Years from now, they will look back on their clashes and laugh.

The Warriors have three championship banners hanging because of both men. Green’s elite defense and versatility on that end allowed the Warriors to go small — to play their “death lineups” — without sacrificing defense. Kerr’s personality and injection of a modern, free-flowing offense allowed Curry, Klay Thompson, and the rest to channel their immense skills into winning basketball.

The Warriors will need great seasons from Green and Kerr again if they are going to rise up in the West and be a threat to win it all again.