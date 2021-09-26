Report: Lakers converting Austin Reaves from two-way to regular contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Reaves has gone from undrafted to a roster spot next to LeBron James on the Western Conference favorite Los Angeles Lakers.

Reaves was one of the top undrafted players out of this year’s draft, and the Lakers quickly signed him up and had him play for them in Summer League. The team has been impressed enough with his potential to give him a fully guaranteed contract for the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two-way guard Austin Reaves to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reaves converted to a standard NBA contract, becomes Lakers‘ 14th roster spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2021

Second year on Austin Reaves’ deal will be a team option, sources said. Lakers have had success developing unheralded players such as Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso and view Reaves — a 6-foot-5 guard — in a similar mold. https://t.co/i1IMRiAOg1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2021

Lakers fans may best remember Reaves for his game-winner in the Lakers’ opening Summer League game.

Reaves has handles — including an elite crossover — and showed potential as the primary offense for the Oklahoma Sooners last season. He has a lot of work to do; he struggled with his shot in Summer League — 6.6 points per game on 29.5% shooting — and he has a long way to go defensively. Reaves likely will spend plenty of time in the G-League honing his skills.

But he’s getting a chance, which is all he can ask.