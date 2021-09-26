Jazz arena will require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend games

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz’s home arena announced Friday that it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for all fans over the age of 12.

Vivint Smart Home Arena, located in Salt Lake City, will require fans to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event to enter the venue. Employees who work at the arena are already required to be fully vaccinated.

“As a community gathering place, we have a responsibility to protect our guests by putting health and safety standards in place,” Jim Olson, president of Vivint Arena and the Utah Jazz, said in a statement. “We believe this is the path forward to shut down this pandemic.”

Guests under the age of 12 will be allowed inside the arena if they wear a mask at all times. Other guests are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask, but it is not mandatory.

The National Basketball Players Association has not mandated to players that they be vaccinated, despite the NBA’s hope that would be the case. All others who will be in the vicinity of players during games this season — coaches, team staff, referees, courtside stat-crew workers and more — will be vaccinated.