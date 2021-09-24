Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins reportedly restricted to individual workouts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This weekend, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Las Vegas for a series of team workouts and bonding experiences before training camp. The Jazz did a team pre-camp workout in Las Vegas as well, while the Rockets did theirs in the Bahamas. Even teams where the players did not head off to exotic locations are in the midst of full-team workouts in preparation for training camp to open next week.

Andrew Wiggins, however, has been restricted to individual workouts because he is unvaccinated, reports Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Sources: Andrew Wiggins has been in the Bay Area this month but is restricted to individual sessions at Chase Center. Under current SF protocols, if he isn't fully vaccinated over next 20 days, those workouts will end. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) September 23, 2021

San Francisco has a vaccine mandate for high-contact indoor spaces — bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters, gyms, and sporting arenas — which means players can’t enter the Chase Center for practices or games unless vaccinated. Wiggins is not vaccinated and has consistently said he wouldn’t get vaccinated soon unless forced. The league reportedly is considering giving Wiggins a religious exemption to getting a vaccine, but that would have no impact under the San Francisco law.

The league and Warriors hope that money may force Wiggins’ hand. If this continues into the season, the Warriors could attempt to fine Wiggins game checks for the home games he misses, which would be more than $350,000 a game (Wiggins is set to make $31.6 million this season). While Wiggins could (and likely would) appeal that, the arbitration process set forth in the CBA would take at least six months and maybe up to a year to resolve.

Wiggins is a starting wing for the Warriors who averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds a game last season, and he has an increased role in the Warriors offense until Klay Thompson returns later this season.