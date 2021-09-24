Spurs bring back Manu Ginobili in player development role

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
Manu Ginobili is back with the Spurs.

Not on the court, the legendary four-time NBA champion remains retired, but the Spurs announced Ginobili has been named Special Advisor to Basketball Operations. What does that mean exactly? From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ginobili, 44, will work in a player-centric role focusing on the on-and-off court development of a young Spurs roster, sources said.

Ginobili’s skills as a player certainly can be an advantage in player development, and he was a famously great teammate, another skill that can be taught.

Most of all, it feels right to bring the two-time All-Star and Spurs legend back in the fold.

