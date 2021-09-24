Knicks say they’re fully vaccinated and eligible to play

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Knicks’ entire roster is vaccinated, making all the players eligible to play in their home games.

Because of local coronavirus regulations in New York and San Francisco, the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply.

The Knicks are the first of those teams to say they have met the mandate.

“I’m proud to say that our organization – players, coaches and staff – are 100 percent vaccinated,” general manager Scott Perry said Friday. “And I think it’s a credit to our players, too, in particular that they took this thing very seriously and took the responsibility to get that done.”

Nets general manager Sean Marks said earlier this week that a couple players wouldn’t yet be eligible, but he was confident everyone would be able to participate by the time the regular season began on Oct. 19.

The Warriors may not be ready either, as the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that Andrew Wiggins has refused to get vaccinated. They still have time, as the city’s mandate doesn’t take effect until the middle of next month. It’s unclear if any exceptions would be granted.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr are scheduled to speak to reporters Monday.

The NBA told teams that visiting clubs are exempt from the New York and San Francisco requirements.

Training camps in the NBA open Tuesday. The league has informed teams that fully vaccinated players and coaches won’t be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau credited the Knicks’ medical staff for keeping the organization educated and aware about virus protocols. Perry praised the players for acting on the information they were given, saying their decision to get vaccinated was unrelated to any rules.

“As an organization we’re obviously following laws and mandates for the league and state government, but a lot of this was internal, internally driven,” Perry said.