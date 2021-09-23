Rumor: Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore seeking top-five executive for Timberwolves

By Dan FeldmanSep 23, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
76ers executives Elton Brand and Daryl Morey
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Timberwolves fired team president Gersson Rosas yesterday.

The shocking timing? Reportedly due to the organization discovering Rosas had an intimate relationship with a fellow Timberwolves employee.

The end result? Probably inevitable with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore buying the franchise and assessing Rosas’ job performance.

So, replacement possibilities have been swirling even before Minnesota made Sachin Gupta interim head of basketball operations.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

Dane Moore of Blue Wire Pods:

Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Minnesota is expected to have a full search process, but team officials are fond of Gupta and will provide him a chance in the No. 1 role, sources said.

The Heat’s Pat Riley, Raptors’ Masai Ujiri, 76ers’ Daryl Morey and Thunder’s Sam Presti are generally considered the top tier of team executives. Good luck luring any of those four to Minnesota.

Maybe the Timberwolves could get someone who deserves to be in the discussion for fifth-best executive. Danny Ainge and Dennis Lindsey are even available.

But this sounds like the type of thing new owners say without realizing the difficulty in actualizing it. Top executives rarely move between NBA teams.

Maybe Rodriguez and Lore will change the paradigm, though. Offer enough money and autonomy, and people will come.

76ers general manager Elton Brand, who works under Morey, is probably more attainable. However, he didn’t impress while in charge. Under his watch, Philadelphia: lost Jimmy Butler… signed-and-traded Butler for Josh Richardson, who underwhelmed with the 76ers… signed Al Horford to a big contract that later required picks to dump… insisted Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons should both be kept, a situation that has blown up this summer.

Brand got thrust into the top job before he was ready in the aftermath of Bryan Colangelo’s burner-Twitter scandal. Perhaps, Brand would fare better now.

Gupta is also a viable candidate. He drew consideration from the Kings before they hired Monte McNair last year.

But there’s at least chatter Minnesota is aiming higher.

More on the Timberwolves

Former Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas
Report: Gersson Rosas had intimate relationship with Timberwolves employee,...
Minnesota Timberwolves Introduce New Players - Press Conference
Minnesota Timberwolves fire team president Gersson Rosas
Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics
Patrick Beverley, Marcus Smart talk about being a great defender