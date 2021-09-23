Report: Despite requirement for Warriors home games, Andrew Wiggins still not vaccinated

By Dan FeldmanSep 23, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Warriors players, per San Francisco regulation, can’t enter their home arena unless vaccinated.

In March, Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins said he wouldn’t get vaccinated soon unless forced.

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle:

There’s increasing concern among the Warriors about the early-season availability of starting small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has declined to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to NBA sources.

Vaccines make people less likely to contract coronavirus. The times vaccinated people contract coronavirus, the vaccine makes them less likely to have severe outcomes. Vaccines make people less likely to spread coronavirus.

And in the case of Wiggins, a vaccine would also protect his $31,579,390 salary.

It’s unclear what action Golden State or the NBA could take in this uncharted territory. The players’ union successfully fought to ensure the league won’t impose a vaccine mandate. However, teams can generally fine players for missing practices and games.

