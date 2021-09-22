Update: Ceballos says he is home after COVID battle had him in ICU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is great news.

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, 52, had been forced into a hospital intensive care unit due to COVID-19, and there was genuine concern around the league about his health. Now Ceballos announced that after 20 days in the ICU, he is home and recovering.

Hello everyone, after 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers, I AM HOME… I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help. The doctors and nurses did a great job especially in my darkest days…..▶️ pic.twitter.com/8CKfY7V2ti — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 21, 2021

……▶️ when I needed that extra push. There are two things that get you through something like this whether you were vaccinated or not. 1, your will to fight and want to live and 2, your health care, because you are treated way different if you are covered, than not…..▶️ pic.twitter.com/GKZtcnsoIe — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 21, 2021

…..▶️ Thanks again everyone and I will see you soon…. pic.twitter.com/p90rK4E1R2 — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 21, 2021

That he is well along the road to recovery is the best possible news.

Ceballos spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Suns, Lakers, Mavericks, Pistons, and Heat. He made the All-Star Team in 1995 and won the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest with the legendary blindfolded dunk. A few years ago, Ceballos found a different kind of fame and popularity when he and former Suns teammate Shawn Marion completed on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race.”