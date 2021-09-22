Update: Ceballos says he is home after COVID battle had him in ICU

By Kurt HelinSep 22, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

This is great news.

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, 52, had been forced into a hospital intensive care unit due to COVID-19, and there was genuine concern around the league about his health. Now Ceballos announced that after 20 days in the ICU, he is home and recovering.

That he is well along the road to recovery is the best possible news.

Ceballos spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Suns, Lakers, Mavericks, Pistons, and  Heat. He made the All-Star Team in 1995 and won the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest with the legendary blindfolded dunk. A few years ago, Ceballos found a different kind of fame and popularity when he and former Suns teammate Shawn Marion completed on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race.” 

