Warriors working out Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, Isaiah Thomas this week

The Warriors have an open 15th roster spot, and it looks like they may use training camp to determine who — most likely a reserve guard — gets that spot.

Gary Payton II played for the Warriors in Summer League and has a contract guarantee that hits during camp, forcing the Warriors to make a decision. Mychal Mulder had this same role for the Warriors last season and will be back in training camp. However, the Warriors are not done, working out veterans Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, and Isaiah Thomas this week, and two of them could get invites to training camp to fight for that last spot. Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated breaks it down.

Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 20, 2021

Also told Warriors have sincere interest in @isaiahthomas, sources said. The injury plagued two-time NBA All-Star told @TheUndefeated he is "fully healthy now and can do everything I used to do and more." Thomas says he physically better now than in 2017 and is dunking again. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 20, 2021

This mini-tryout has been going on all summer, previously Darren Collison got a look. It will continue into training camp with a decision not made until much closer to the Oct. 19 start of the season.

Bradley is an interesting fit, he brings strong on-ball defense, although at this point in his career he is not very switchable. Which sounds a lot like Payton II. It could come down to which of those two is better on offense — neither has been great of late — or if the Warriors choose to look for more of an offense-first player (Mulder would have the edge there).

With Klay Thompson improving but still sidelined as he recovers, there will be minutes to be had this season at the guard spots in Golden State.