Warriors working out Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, Isaiah Thomas this week

By Kurt HelinSep 21, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
The Warriors have an open 15th roster spot, and it looks like they may use training camp to determine who — most likely a reserve guard — gets that spot.

Gary Payton II played for the Warriors in Summer League and has a contract guarantee that hits during camp, forcing the Warriors to make a decision. Mychal Mulder had this same role for the Warriors last season and will be back in training camp. However, the Warriors are not done, working out veterans Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, and Isaiah Thomas this week, and two of them could get invites to training camp to fight for that last spot. Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated breaks it down.

This mini-tryout has been going on all summer, previously Darren Collison got a look. It will continue into training camp with a decision not made until much closer to the Oct. 19 start of the season.

Bradley is an interesting fit, he brings strong on-ball defense, although at this point in his career he is not very switchable. Which sounds a lot like Payton II. It could come down to which of those two is better on offense — neither has been great of late — or if the Warriors choose to look for more of an offense-first player (Mulder would have the edge there).

With Klay Thompson improving but still sidelined as he recovers, there will be minutes to be had this season at the guard spots in Golden State.

