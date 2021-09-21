PBT Podcast: NBA’s most polarizing offseason (AKA talking Chicago Bulls)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bulls added Lonzo Ball – a move highly praised in some corners (including this one) and deeply panned in other corners.

The Bulls added DeMar DeRozan – a move highly praised in some corners and deeply panned in other corners (including this one).

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago discuss the Bulls’ eventful offseason (which also included signing Alex Caruso and sign-and-trading Lauri Markkanen), Zach LaVine‘s future with the team and Chicago’s larger plan dating back to the Nikola Vucevic trade: