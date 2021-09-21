J.J. Redick retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.J. Redick, 37, said he planned to sign with a championship contender during the season.

Instead, Redick announced his retirement today.

Redick:

Redick entered the NBA in 2006 with a outsized reputation from Duke: cocky, high-volume scorer, easily hateable. But Redick changed once in the league.

He was a consistent winner with standout professionalism, work ethic and competitiveness. He filled a role as a 3-point shooter and, in his prime, committed team defender.

Only two players have matched Redick’s combination of 3-pointers made (1,950) and 3-point percentage (41%): Stephen Curry and Kyle Korver.

Redick spent nearly half his career with his first team, the Magic, helping them reach the 2009 NBA Finals. After a brief stint with the Bucks, he joined the Chris Paul–Blake Griffin–DeAndre Jordan Clippers as fourth wheel. Those L.A. teams never fulfilled their championship promise, and Redick left for a one-year, $23 million contract from the 76ers. He stuck in Philadelphia one more year for about half that booming salary then joined the Pelicans for a similar amount, getting traded to the Mavericks last season.

He let everyone know his feelings on the trade, claiming New Orleans – run by David Griffin – lied to him. Redick has continued to snipe at the Pelicans.

That openness has endeared Redick to many fans. He said former Orland general manager Rob Hennigan told him he wouldn’t trade him then traded him. He contradicted then-Bucks coach Jim Boylan about whether the two had spoken. While Doc Rivers was claimed Redick was begging to return to the Clippers, Redick said he didn’t want to stay.

Redick has channeled his outspokenness into his podcast, telling some wild stories and speaking for his generation of players.

However, in 2018, Redick ran into controversy by saying what sounded like a slur for Chinese people. He claimed he got tongue-tied (a plausible explanation) and apologized. Jeremy Lin vouched for Redick. Months later, Redick won over booing fans by shooting 10-for-10 in a game in China.

Many of Redick’s biggest supporters are in the NBA. In one memorable scene, Redick told off the media that was watching Markelle Fultz work through his shooting struggles.

Redick understood the league better than most.

Now, he’s stepping way.