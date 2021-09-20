Could Marc Gasol join Warriors?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marc Gasol signed with the Lakers last offseason.

It didn’t work out.

Seemingly not wanting to return to Los Angeles, Gasol just got traded to and released by the Grizzlies. He’ll reportedly sign in Spain.

But the 36-year-old might not be finished with the NBA.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Marc Gasol is a name to watch. Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors last summer — and might have done so had Thompson not ruptured his Achilles before free agency.

If Gasol gets the midseason itch and sees a path to playing time on a Warriors team that will have Thompson back, there’s a roster spot that can be cleared.

This seems like a longshot. But if the plugged-in Slater says it’s worth watching, it’s probably worth watching.

Gasol would fit well in Golden State with his passing ability. Warriors coach Steve Kerr really values ball movement. Though his athleticism has declined significantly, Gasol at least has a chance to remain effective defensively in some matchups thanks to his basketball intelligence.

Golden State still has its $5.89 million taxpayer mid-level exception available. Though using it would be expensive with the repeater luxury tax, Warriors owners have shown a willingness to spend big.

Klay Thompson, who tore his Achilles last offseason, is getting healthier. Golden State is a potential championship contender. Gasol could put the Warriors over the top. That possibility might be more valuable than anything else the Warriors get from their 15th roster spot.

As much as Gasol seems done with the NBA now, he recently said he planned to return to the Lakers when that apparently wasn’t really the case. He can be tough to read.