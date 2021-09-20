Carmelo Anthony on wearing Lakers’ colors: “I think it’ll be fun. I’m really going to enjoy it.”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carmelo Anthony‘s career arc — from scoring champion, 10-time All-Star, and one of the greatest scorers the game has seen, to valued role player off the bench — has brought him to Los Angeles to chase the one thing missing from his resume: A ring.

Anthony has teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the West betting favorite Lakers (from our partners at Points Bet). Anthony has played in the bright lights of a big market before as the face of the Knicks, but this is something different. Anthony was asked how it would feel to put on Lakers’ colors by Adam Caparell at Complex.

I think it’ll be fun. I’m really going to enjoy it. I sat and talked about the loyalty and learning the business of basketball so now being in this part of my life and my career it’s like I understand it. So I’m going into it with a different mindset and type of understanding with what’s at stake. What do we have to do, what do I have to do in order to make this work? I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you.

It will be interesting; Anthony understands he can’t do it on his own and he’s got his role now. He’s part of an older bench unit that brings veteran savvy and shooting, but there are also questions about staying healthy over the course of an 82-game season and the playoffs. The Lakers have nine players on the roster over the age of 30, but Anthony said their age brings wisdom and these veteran Lakers know what to expect. Maybe so, but those questions will not go away this year.

Whatever happens, there is no doubt Anthony will enjoy it — he knows how good he has it.