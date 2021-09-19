McGee on Klay Thompson’s return: ‘He didn’t hurt his arm, so that boy is going to shoot’

By Kurt HelinSep 19, 2021, 11:38 AM EDT
Klay Thompson is putting in the work to get back, something that probably happens somewhere around Christmas (or a little earlier).

What is Thompson going to look like coming off a torn Achilles and torn ACL? Suns center JaVale McGee went on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and said you don’t have to worry about Thompson.

One should be careful reading much into workout videos, but in those, Thompson’s shot seems to be just fine, enough to impress Warriors rookie Moses Moody.

McGee also had high praise for his time with the Warriors — where he won a ring — saying it taught him about organizational focus, which he wants to bring to Phoenix to help them repeat as Western Conference champs.

Once Thompson gets back and healthy, the Warriors are a threat in what is going to be a deep and wide-open West this season.

