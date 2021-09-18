After second straight Big3 MVP, Joe Johnson tries to keep NBA door open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Joe Johnson won his first Big3 MVP, he was invited to the Pistons training camp but didn’t make the final roster. This past April, the Bucks brought in Johnson for a workout but opted not to sign him. He did play for Team USA during World Cup qualifying.

This month, Johnson won his second straight Big3 MVP. When TMZ caught up with him this week, Johnson said his NBA days were not over.