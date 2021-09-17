Raptors reportedly close to training camp deal with Alex Antetokounmpo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The youngest Antetokounmpo brother may be in the Toronto Raptors training camp this year.

According to a report out of Greece, Alex Antetokounmpo is negotiating a training camp contract with the Raptors (via EuroHoops.net).

This would be an “Exhibit 10” contract, a training camp invite with a financial boost if he signs with the Raptors’ G-League team. He is a long shot to make the Raptors’ roster.

Antetokounmpo played last season UCAM Murcia — he signed a three-year contract but with an NBA out clause — and went undrafted this year. Antetokounmpo played for Sacramento at Summer League this year but only got a little more than 10 minutes of run across three games.

The other three Antetokounmpo brothers are in the NBA and have championship rings. Giannis and Thanasis got theirs with the Bucks this season, Kostas got his the season before in the bubble with the Lakers.